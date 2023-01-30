BETTING NBA
12:13 PM, January 30, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +9   -110   O 233.5   -110   +300  
 Current +9   -112   230   -110   +300  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -9   -110   U 233.5   -110   -375  
 Current -9   -108   230   -110   -375  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
2. C  Thomas Bryant   12.6 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Troy Brown Jr.   6.7 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Kyrie Irving   27.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Nicolas Claxton   13.2 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   7.4 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SG  Seth Curry   10.9 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. SF  Joe Harris   8.5 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 BOS +7.5 234.5 125-121
Wed, Jan 25 SA -7.5 244.0 113-104
Tue, Jan 24 LAC +4.0 232.0 133-115
Sun, Jan 22 POR +5.5 239.0 121-112
Fri, Jan 20 MEM +6.5 244.0 122-121

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 NY -0.5 223.0 122-115
Thu, Jan 26 DET -8.5 235.0 130-122
Wed, Jan 25 PHI +7.5 224.5 137-133
Sun, Jan 22 GS +8.0 236.0 120-116
Fri, Jan 20 UTA +4.5 232.0 117-106