12:20 PM, January 2, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -1   -110   O 239   -110   -116  
 Current -0.5   -112   241   -110   -110  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +1   -110   U 239   -110   -102  
 Current +0.5   -108   241   -110   -106  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   28.5 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
3. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   14.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   10.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. SG  Austin Reaves   10.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.7 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   19.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.5 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   14.0 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 30 ATL +6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 MIA +9.0 228.5 112-98
Tue, Dec 27 ORL +3.0 236.5 129-110
Sun, Dec 25 DAL +7.5 231.5 124-115
Fri, Dec 23 CHA -3.0 243.5 134-130

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 BKN +6.5 237.5 123-106
Thu, Dec 29 OKC -2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 GS +5.0 240.0 110-105
Mon, Dec 26 POR +5.0 238.0 124-113
Fri, Dec 23 LAL +3.0 243.5 134-130

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Charlotte Hornets off a win
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road over their last 6 games
  • The Los Angeles Lakers have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road