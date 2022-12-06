BETTING NBA
11:42 AM, December 6, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/06

Date: 12/06/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +4.5   -112   O 224   -110   +160  
 Current +4   -110   225.5   -110   +140  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -4.5   -108   U 224   -110   -190  
 Current -4   -110   225.5   -110   -166  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   28.6 Points, 12.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   26.1 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Schrder   7.9 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   28.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   22.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.0 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   13.5 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PF  Kevin Love   10.4 Points, 7.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Caris LeVert   11.2 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 WAS +1.5 234.5 130-119
Fri, Dec 02 MIL +8.0 231.0 133-129
Wed, Nov 30 POR -6.0 224.0 128-109
Mon, Nov 28 IND -4.0 238.0 116-115
Sat, Nov 26 SA +0.5 231.5 143-138

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 04 NY -2.5 222.5 92-81
Fri, Dec 02 ORL -10.5 217.5 107-96
Wed, Nov 30 PHI -3.5 209.0 113-85
Mon, Nov 28 TOR +5.0 218.5 100-88
Sun, Nov 27 DET -7.0 218.0 102-94

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021