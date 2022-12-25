BETTING NBA
10:27 AM, December 25, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/25

Date: 12/25/2022
Time: 02:30 PM
Venue: American Airlines Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +8   -110   O 225.5   -110   +260  
 Current +8   -108   230   -110   +275  
Dallas Mavericks  Open -8   -110   U 225.5   -110   -320  
 Current -8   -112   230   -110   -340  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   27.4 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   10.5 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   10.7 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.5 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Dallas Mavericks

1. PG  Luka Doncic   32.8 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 8.7 Assists
2. SG  Spencer Dinwiddie   16.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. PF  Christian Wood   16.9 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. SF  Tim Hardaway Jr.   13.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. C  Dwight Powell   5.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. SF  Reggie Bullock   5.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 CHA -3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 SAC +8.0 239.5 134-120
Mon, Dec 19 PHO +11.0 224.5 130-104
Sun, Dec 18 WAS -3.0 236.0 119-117
Fri, Dec 16 DEN +1.5 238.0 126-108

 

Dallas Mavericks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 HOU -7.0 219.0 112-106
Wed, Dec 21 MIN -2.5 227.5 104-99
Mon, Dec 19 MIN -5.0 230.5 116-106
Sat, Dec 17 CLE +8.5 211.5 100-99
Fri, Dec 16 POR -4.5 226.0 130-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Dallas Mavericks are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Dallas Mavericks are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home off a win over their last 7 games