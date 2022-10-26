BETTING NBA
12:39 PM, October 26, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 10/26

Date: 10/26/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Ball Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +6.5   -108   O 227   -110   +220  
 Current +5.5   -110   229.5   -110   +184  
Denver Nuggets  Open -6.5   -112   U 227   -110   -270  
 Current -5.5   -110   229.5   -110   -220  

Projected Core:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Nikola Jokic   20.3 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 9.5 Assists
2. PG  Jamal Murray   12.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
3. PF  Michael Porter Jr.   18.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
4. PF  Aaron Gordon   17.3 Points, 7.3 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SG  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope   11.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SG  Bruce Brown   9.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

 

Denver Nuggets

1. SF  LeBron James   27.3 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PF  Anthony Davis   24.7 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. PG  Kendrick Nunn   4.3 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PF  Juan Toscano-Anderson   4.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Oct 23 POR -4.0 226.5 106-104
Thu, Oct 20 LAC +5.0 226.5 103-97
Tue, Oct 18 GS +7.5 224.0 123-109
Sun, Apr 10 DEN +6.5 230.0 146-141
Fri, Apr 08 OKC -6.0 225.0 120-101

 

Denver Nuggets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Oct 24 POR -5.0 227.5 135-110
Sat, Oct 22 OKC -8.5 227.5 122-117
Fri, Oct 21 GS +5.5 229.5 128-123
Wed, Oct 19 UTA -7.0 225.5 123-102
Wed, Apr 27 GS +8.5 225.5 102-98

Betting Insights:

  • The Denver Nuggets are 3-3 (.500) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Denver Nuggets have covered in their last 7 games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home off a loss
  • The Denver Nuggets are 7-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home off a loss over their last 7 games