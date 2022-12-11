BETTING NBA
11:02 AM, December 11, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/11/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -5   -112   O 234.5   -110   -220  
 Current -5   -112   233.5   -112   -200  
Detroit Pistons  Open +5   -108   U 234.5   -110   +184  
 Current +5   -108   233.5   -108   +168  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   27.5 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   25.7 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   9.2 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.0 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Detroit Pistons

1. C  Isaiah Stewart   11.9 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
2. PG  Killian Hayes   8.2 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. PF  Bojan Bogdanovic   20.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  Jaden Ivey   15.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Marvin Bagley III   11.5 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Saddiq Bey   14.8 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 PHI +4.5 227.5 133-122
Wed, Dec 07 TOR +12.0 229.5 126-113
Tue, Dec 06 CLE +6.0 224.5 116-102
Sun, Dec 04 WAS +1.5 234.5 130-119
Fri, Dec 02 MIL +8.0 231.0 133-129

 

Detroit Pistons

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 MEM +11.0 227.5 114-103
Wed, Dec 07 NO +11.0 229.0 104-98
Tue, Dec 06 MIA +7.5 220.0 116-96
Sun, Dec 04 MEM +6.5 228.5 122-112
Thu, Dec 01 DAL +8.0 221.5 131-125

Betting Insights:

  • The Detroit Pistons are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Detroit Pistons have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home off a loss
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-1 (.857) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers off a loss over their last 7 games
  • The Detroit Pistons are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home over their last 6 games