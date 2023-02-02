BETTING NBA
01:07 PM, February 2, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/02/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -1.5   -110   O 240.5   -110   -120  
 Current -2   -110   240.5   -110   -134  
Indiana Pacers  Open +1.5   -110   U 240.5   -110   +102  
 Current +2   -110   240.5   -110   +114  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   30.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Anthony Davis   26.8 Points, 11.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.2 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   13.0 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. C  Thomas Bryant   12.6 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.2 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 10.2 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.5 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.9 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PG  T.J. McConnell   7.5 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
6. SG  Chris Duarte   8.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 NY +2.0 232.0 129-123
Mon, Jan 30 BKN +8.5 231.5 121-104
Sat, Jan 28 BOS +7.5 234.5 125-121
Wed, Jan 25 SA -7.5 244.0 113-104
Tue, Jan 24 LAC +4.0 232.0 133-115

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 29 MEM +8.0 242.0 112-100
Fri, Jan 27 MIL +6.5 239.5 141-131
Wed, Jan 25 ORL +5.5 234.5 126-120
Tue, Jan 24 CHI +1.5 234.5 116-110
Sat, Jan 21 PHO +3.0 229.0 112-107