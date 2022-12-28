BETTING NBA
12:13 PM, December 28, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/28

Date: 12/28/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: FTX Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +6.5   -112   O 224   -110   +220  
 Current +7   -110   224   -110   +245  
Miami Heat  Open -6.5   -108   U 224   -110   -270  
 Current -7   -110   224   -110   -300  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   27.8 Points, 8.0 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   10.9 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   10.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.0 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Miami Heat

1. C  Bam Adebayo   20.8 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  Jimmy Butler   21.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SG  Tyler Herro   21.1 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PG  Kyle Lowry   14.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
5. PF  Caleb Martin   10.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SG  Max Strus   13.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 ORL +3.0 236.5 129-110
Sun, Dec 25 DAL +7.5 231.5 124-115
Fri, Dec 23 CHA -3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 SAC +8.0 239.5 134-120
Mon, Dec 19 PHO +11.0 224.5 130-104

 

Miami Heat

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 MIN -0.5 222.0 113-110
Fri, Dec 23 IND -6.0 223.5 111-108
Tue, Dec 20 CHI -1.5 221.5 113-103
Sat, Dec 17 SA -8.0 222.0 111-101
Thu, Dec 15 HOU -2.5 218.0 111-108