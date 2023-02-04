BETTING NBA
11:06 AM, February 4, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/04

Date: 02/04/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -1   -108   O 235.5   -110   -112  
 Current -1   -110   234.5   -110   -112  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open +1   -112   U 235.5   -110   -104  
 Current +1   -110   234.5   -110   -104  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   30.1 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Anthony Davis   26.9 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.7 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.4 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. SG  Brandon Ingram   20.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.5 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   10.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   7.9 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 IND -2.5 240.5 112-111
Tue, Jan 31 NY +2.0 232.0 129-123
Mon, Jan 30 BKN +8.5 231.5 121-104
Sat, Jan 28 BOS +7.5 234.5 125-121
Wed, Jan 25 SA -7.5 244.0 113-104

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 DAL +4.5 223.5 111-106
Tue, Jan 31 DEN +7.0 232.0 122-113
Sun, Jan 29 MIL +10.5 229.5 135-110
Sat, Jan 28 WAS -5.5 230.5 113-103
Wed, Jan 25 MIN -3.0 229.5 111-102

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 0-5 (.000) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-3 (.400) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 10-16 (.370) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-3 (.625) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-12 (.294) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans have not covered in their last 5 games off a loss
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 0-5 (.000) against the spread off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-11 (.267) against the spread over their last 15 games
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 6-14 (.300) against the spread over their last 20 games
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-8 (.200) against the spread over their last 10 games
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-5 (.643) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 12-25 (.324) against the spread at home off a win over their last 37 games