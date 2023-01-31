BETTING NBA
11:44 AM, January 31, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/31

Date: 01/31/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +2   -110   O 237.5   -110   +110  
 Current +2   -110   231.5   -110   +110  
New York Knicks  Open -2   -110   U 237.5   -110   -130  
 Current -2   -110   231.5   -110   -130  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   30.2 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. C  Anthony Davis   26.7 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. PF  Rui Hachimura   12.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. C  Thomas Bryant   12.7 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.7 Points, 10.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   22.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   20.3 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   12.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. C  Jericho Sims   3.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 BKN +8.5 231.5 121-104
Sat, Jan 28 BOS +7.5 234.5 125-121
Wed, Jan 25 SA -7.5 244.0 113-104
Tue, Jan 24 LAC +4.0 232.0 133-115
Sun, Jan 22 POR +5.5 239.0 121-112

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 BKN +0.5 223.0 122-115
Thu, Jan 26 BOS +8.5 221.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 24 CLE +3.0 220.5 105-103
Sun, Jan 22 TOR +2.5 223.0 125-116
Fri, Jan 20 ATL +3.5 229.0 139-124

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers off a loss
  • The New York Knicks are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers off a loss over their last 5 games
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 4 games vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home off a loss