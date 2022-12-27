BETTING NBA
11:19 AM, December 27, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/27

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +4   -110   O 235   -110   +146  
 Current +3.5   -106   235   -112   +154  
Orlando Magic  Open -4   -110   U 235   -110   -174  
 Current -3.5   -114   235   -108   -184  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   27.8 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   10.4 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   10.5 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.3 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.7 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.1 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   19.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   13.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
6. C  Bol Bol   12.1 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 25 DAL +7.5 231.5 124-115
Fri, Dec 23 CHA -3.0 243.5 134-130
Wed, Dec 21 SAC +8.0 239.5 134-120
Mon, Dec 19 PHO +11.0 224.5 130-104
Sun, Dec 18 WAS -3.0 236.0 119-117

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 SA -6.0 227.5 133-113
Wed, Dec 21 HOU +1.0 223.5 116-110
Mon, Dec 19 ATL +8.5 229.5 126-125
Sun, Dec 18 BOS +10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 BOS +13.0 226.0 117-109