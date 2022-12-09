BETTING NBA
11:20 AM, December 9, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/09/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +3.5   -112   O 224   -110   +130  
 Current +3.5   -106   225   -110   +140  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -3.5   -108   U 224   -110   -154  
 Current -3.5   -114   225   -110   -166  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   27.3 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   25.8 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.7 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. C  Thomas Bryant   9.9 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.0 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Schrder   9.7 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   31.9 Points, 9.6 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   21.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 9.7 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.9 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   10.9 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.7 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. PF  Paul Reed   3.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 07 TOR +12.0 229.5 126-113
Tue, Dec 06 CLE +6.0 224.5 116-102
Sun, Dec 04 WAS +1.5 234.5 130-119
Fri, Dec 02 MIL +8.0 231.0 133-129
Wed, Nov 30 POR -6.0 224.0 128-109

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 HOU -8.5 222.0 132-123
Fri, Dec 02 MEM +5.0 218.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 CLE +3.5 209.0 113-85
Mon, Nov 28 ATL -3.0 219.5 104-101
Sun, Nov 27 ORL +0.5 213.5 133-103

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021