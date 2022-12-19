BETTING NBA
04:46 PM, December 19, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/19

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +8.5   -110   O 230.5   -110   +290  
 Current +9.5   -110   230.5   -110   +330  
Phoenix Suns  Open -8.5   -110   U 230.5   -110   -360  
 Current -9.5   -110   230.5   -110   -420  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   27.0 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   9.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. SG  Austin Reaves   10.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Schrder   9.0 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   28.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   17.0 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   11.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   16.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. SG  Josh Okogie   4.2 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  Torrey Craig   8.0 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 18 WAS -3.0 236.0 119-117
Fri, Dec 16 DEN +1.5 238.0 126-108
Tue, Dec 13 BOS +4.0 237.0 122-118
Sun, Dec 11 DET -5.5 233.0 124-117
Fri, Dec 09 PHI +4.5 227.5 133-122

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 NO -3.0 227.5 118-114
Thu, Dec 15 LAC -6.5 218.0 111-95
Tue, Dec 13 HOU -6.5 224.0 111-97
Sun, Dec 11 NO +4.0 227.0 129-124
Fri, Dec 09 NO -1.5 229.5 128-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Phoenix Suns are 9-4 (.692) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Phoenix Suns are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at home across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021