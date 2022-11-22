BETTING NBA
12:27 PM, November 22, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/22

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/22

Date: 11/22/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Footprint Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +7.5   -110   O 229.5   -110   +260  
 Current +7   -110   229.5   -110   +245  
Phoenix Suns  Open -7.5   -110   U 229.5   -110   -320  
 Current -7   -110   229.5   -110   -300  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   24.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
2. C  Anthony Davis   25.6 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.4 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PG  Dennis Schrder   7.5 Points, 1.0 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   27.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. PG  Cameron Payne   14.1 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Deandre Ayton   14.6 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Mikal Bridges   15.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.6 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SG  Damion Lee   7.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 SA -6.5 229.5 123-92
Fri, Nov 18 DET -6.5 227.0 128-121
Sun, Nov 13 BKN +5.0 218.5 116-103
Fri, Nov 11 SAC +3.5 233.0 120-114
Wed, Nov 09 LAC +3.5 220.0 114-101

 

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 NY -6.0 226.5 116-95
Fri, Nov 18 UTA +1.0 228.5 134-133
Wed, Nov 16 GS +2.5 227.5 130-119
Mon, Nov 14 MIA +2.5 216.0 113-112
Fri, Nov 11 ORL -7.5 214.5 114-97