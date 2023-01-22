BETTING NBA
11:25 AM, January 22, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/22

Date: 01/22/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +4.5   -110   O 239   -110   +160  
 Current +6.5   -112   239   -110   +200  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -4.5   -110   U 239   -110   -190  
 Current -6.5   -108   239   -110   -245  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.6 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   16.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. C  Thomas Bryant   12.3 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PF  Wenyen Gabriel   6.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   29.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 7.2 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.3 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.6 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.5 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 MEM +6.5 244.0 122-121
Wed, Jan 18 SAC -2.5 244.0 116-111
Mon, Jan 16 HOU -7.5 236.0 140-132
Sun, Jan 15 PHI +5.5 235.0 113-112
Thu, Jan 12 DAL +2.5 236.5 119-115

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 19 PHI +1.5 235.0 105-95
Tue, Jan 17 DEN +5.5 238.5 122-113
Sun, Jan 15 DAL -9.0 223.0 140-123
Sat, Jan 14 DAL -4.0 226.0 136-119
Thu, Jan 12 CLE +1.5 224.5 119-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road off a win over their last 5 games