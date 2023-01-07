BETTING NBA
11:10 AM, January 7, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/07/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +8.5   -110   O 240   -110   +290  
 Current +7.5   -110   N/A   N/A   +250  
Sacramento Kings  Open -8.5   -110   U 240   -110   -360  
 Current -7.5   -110   N/A   N/A   -310  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   28.9 Points, 8.2 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   12.2 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.0 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SF  Troy Brown Jr.   6.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   6.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.7 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.9 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   14.0 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 06 ATL +2.5 242.0 130-114
Wed, Jan 04 MIA +8.5 224.5 112-109
Mon, Jan 02 CHA +1.5 242.0 121-115
Fri, Dec 30 ATL +6.0 242.5 130-121
Wed, Dec 28 MIA +9.0 228.5 112-98

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 ATL -1.0 244.5 120-117
Tue, Jan 03 UTA +3.5 242.5 117-115
Sun, Jan 01 MEM +4.0 240.0 118-108
Fri, Dec 30 UTA -3.0 242.5 126-125
Wed, Dec 28 DEN -2.5 237.5 127-126

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings are 4-2 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2021/2022