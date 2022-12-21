BETTING NBA
01:37 PM, December 21, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/21

Date: 12/21/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +6.5   -110   O 228.5   -110   +220  
 Current +6   -110    228.5   -110   +194  
Sacramento Kings  Open -6.5   -110   U 228.5   -110   -270  
 Current -6   -110     228.5   -110   -235  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.5 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
2. C  Thomas Bryant   10.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. PG  Dennis Schrder   10.3 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.4 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Wenyen Gabriel   5.0 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Troy Brown Jr.   6.2 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.0 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
4. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.0 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.9 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 PHO +11.0 224.5 130-104
Sun, Dec 18 WAS -3.0 236.0 119-117
Fri, Dec 16 DEN +1.5 238.0 126-108
Tue, Dec 13 BOS +4.0 237.0 122-118
Sun, Dec 11 DET -5.5 233.0 124-117

 

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 CHA -10.0 241.5 125-119
Fri, Dec 16 DET -6.5 238.5 122-113
Wed, Dec 14 TOR +5.0 232.0 124-123
Tue, Dec 13 PHI +4.5 229.0 123-103
Sun, Dec 11 NY +2.5 226.0 112-99

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road off a loss
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings on the road off a loss over their last 6 games