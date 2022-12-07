BETTING NBA
11:39 AM, December 7, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/07/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +7.5   -108   O 225.5   -110   +265  
 Current +8   -110   225   -110   +280  
Toronto Raptors  Open -7.5   -112   U 225.5   -110   -330  
 Current -8   -110   225   -110   -350  

Projected Lineups:

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   27.3 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   25.8 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   14.6 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Schrder   8.8 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.5 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SF  Scottie Barnes   14.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. PG  Fred VanVleet   16.3 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SF  OG Anunoby   19.1 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   16.7 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PF  Chris Boucher   11.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 06 CLE +6.0 224.5 116-102
Sun, Dec 04 WAS +1.5 234.5 130-119
Fri, Dec 02 MIL +8.0 231.0 133-129
Wed, Nov 30 POR -6.0 224.0 128-109
Mon, Nov 28 IND -4.0 238.0 116-115

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 05 BOS -1.5 228.5 116-110
Sat, Dec 03 ORL -11.0 220.0 121-108
Fri, Dec 02 BKN +1.5 223.0 114-105
Wed, Nov 30 NO -2.5 221.5 126-108
Mon, Nov 28 CLE -5.0 218.5 100-88

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers over their last 14 games