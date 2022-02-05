Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort has been ruled out for Saturday’s contest against the Sacramento Kings – this according to the club’s beat writer Joe Mussatto.

Lu Dort is out tonight with a facial contusion. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) February 5, 2022

Dort suffered a facial contusion in last night’s 96-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers – a game he led the Thunder with 23 points.

The 22-year-old joins teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the sidelines, who’s currently nursing a right ankle sprain and remains out through the All-Star break.

Dort is in the midst of breakout season, posting career highs in points (16.8 PPG) and rebounds (4.2).

Point guard Josh Giddey ($6,500 on FanDuel) will soak up even more usage in Dort’s absence, while more minutes should be available for value options like Kenrich Williams ($3,700 on FanDuel), Tre Mann ($4,900 on FanDuel), and Ty Jerome ($3,700 on FanDuel). Giddey remains the safest bet for production and represents a strong play against the defensively-challenged Kings.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Thunder listed as 7.5-point underdogs and +265 on the Moneyline.