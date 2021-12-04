Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are both out of Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies

Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks PR broke the news that Dallas will be without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willie Cauley-Stein for their game against the Grizzlies. Losing Doncic and Porzingis is a massive blow to the Mavs because they are one and two in scoring for the team. Doncic leads Dallas with 25.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. In comparison, Porzingis is right behind him with 19.7 points per game, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. Doncic is sidelined with a left ankle injury, Porzingis has a bruised left knee, and Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons. The Mavericks sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and are four and six over their last ten games. Memphis is currently -116 over at FanDuel Sportsbook, which looks a lot more attractive considering Dallas is without its two stars.
With Doncic and Porzingis out of tonight’s game, some of the lines over at FanDuel Sportsbook deserve a second look before tipoff.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.