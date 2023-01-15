Luka Doncic Questionable as Mavs Take on Trail Blazers
Grant White
Coming off his worst offensive performance of the season, Luka Doncic could use a little rest. The Dallas Mavericks point guard has been fighting through a lingering ankle ailment, and sitting him on the second night of a back-to-back could facilitate his recovery.
For now, the MVP frontrunner remains questionable for Sunday night’s tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Updated Mavs game notes list Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) and Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) as questionable. Tim Hardaway Jr. (left ankle sprain) is out. As are Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Maxi Kleber. Mavs at Blazers, 8p BSSW.
Last night’s performance notwithstanding, Doncic has been an elite talent this year. The three-time All-Star leads the Association in scoring, averaging 33.8 points per game. Moreover, he’s contributing 9.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists, falling just short of a triple-double.
Spencer Dinwiddie will take over ball-handling duties if Doncic isn’t cleared to play. Dinwiddie has been a solid supporting member, ranking third on the team in scoring and second in assists.
The Mavericks have just one win over their last four games. They’ll have to overcome the odds in the betting market if they hope to snap that streak. FanDuel Sportsbook has Dallas lined as +7.5 underdogs for the Western Conference showdown.
