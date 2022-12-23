Magic C Wendell Carter Jr. Will Play Friday vs. Spurs

Carter Jr., who will reportedly be on a minutes restriction, returns to the Magic lineup after missing over a month due to a right plantar fascia strain. Before the injury, the 23-year-old was averaging a career-high 16.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 32.8 minutes per contest (15 games).
Drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2018, Carter spent two and a half seasons in the Windy City before he was dealt to the Magic on March 25, 2021. The former Duke Blue Devil signed a four-year, $50 million rookie scale extension with Orlando in October of that year and has become a key building block in the Magic’s rebuild.
With Carter back in the fold, forward Bol Bol and center Mo Bamba are expected to see fewer minutes.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Magic as -6.5 home favorites on the spread and -260 on the moneyline at the time of writing.
