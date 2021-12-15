Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports Mo Bamba will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks.

Mo Bamba is OUT tonight vs. the Atlanta Hawks with the sprained ankle. His status is considered "day-to-day". — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) December 15, 2021

Bamba, dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last played in a 106-94 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12, playing 12 minutes, scoring two points and four rebounds. This season, a regular starter, Bamba has appeared in 27 games, averaging 29 minutes, 10 points, nine rebounds, and two assists per game.

Chuma Okeke will start in place of Bamba against the Hawks Wednesday and is priced at $3,900 on FanDuel. Okeke has played 22 games exclusively off-the-bench, averaging 21 minutes, six points, four rebounds, and one assist per game. In the loss to the Lakers on Dec. 12, Okeke played 22 minutes, scoring two points and three rebounds. Last season, Okeke started 19 games, averaging 25 minutes, seven points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Magic are a 7.5-point home underdog against the Hawks on FanDuel Sportsbook, with a 223.5-point total.