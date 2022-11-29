Magic PG Markelle Fultz to Make Season Debut Wednesday

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz will make his season debut Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Magic’s Markelle Fultz (fractured toe) is listed available to make his season debut on Wednesday vs. Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2022

Fultz has been sidelined due to a fractured toe suffered during the preseason.

Fultz could see quality playing time out of the gate with fellow guards Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony unavailable. The former No. 1 overall pick will look to pick up where he left off last season, where he averaged 13.4 points, 6.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in 22.4 minutes over his final eight games.

In other Magic injury news, center Mo Bamba is listed as questionable with a back injury. Bamba missed Monday’s 109-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets and was replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Caleb Houstan. Houstan ($3,500 on FanDuel) played 31 minutes and could be a viable salary-saving option in DFS contests if Bamba is forced to the sidelines again.

You can find the latest NBA odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.