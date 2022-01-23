Magic’s Gary Harris And Terrence Ross Ruled Out For Sunday vs. Bulls

Orlando Magic guards Gary Harris (back spasms) and Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) have been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, per the team’s Twitter.

Harris played a hefty 38 minutes on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers but suddenly popped up on the injury report on Sunday and will miss out on the action. As for Ross, some knee soreness saw him exit the game after just nine minutes of playing time and will keep him out of the matchup with Chicago as well. With these two unavailable, expect some extra minutes and usage going towards both Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony in a much thinner backcourt for Orlando on Sunday night.

Harris has averaged 11.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 40 games played this season. Ross has posted 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game in 39 appearances on the year.

Chicago Bulls Vs. Orlando Magic Odds

The Orlando Magic are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday with the total set at 215.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.