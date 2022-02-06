Malcolm Brogdon Won’t Suit Up Sunday vs. Cavs, Domantas Sabonis Available

The nagging Achilles injury that has kept Malcolm Brogdon out of the lineup since January 19 will again prevent the 29-year-old out of action against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Indiana Pacers official Twitter account confirmed the news, noting Domantas Sabonis and Goga Bitadze are available on Sunday.

Domantas Sabonis (health & safety protocols) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is out. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 6, 2022

This season, Brogdon has been a valuable contributor for the Pacers, ranking third in scoring, Win Shares, and Value Over Replacement Player, per Basketball-Reference.

Caris LeVert had been the primary ball-handler with Brogdon injured; however, LeVert was dealt to the Cavs ahead of Sunday’s contest. That likely means Keifer Sykes gets the ninth start of his career on Sunday, with Duane Washington Jr. starting at the two-spot.

Sabonis should slot back into the starting lineup now that he’s cleared health and safety protocols. The two-time All-Star is the Pacers’ leading scorer and rebounder, pacing the team in most advanced categories.

The Pacers have dropped two straight and six of their past eight. The odds are stacked against them again tonight, as they enter their matchup against the Cavs as +6.5 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.