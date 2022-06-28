Malik Monk Could Re-Sign With the Lakers at a Discount
Grant White
Money might not be the motivating factor for Malik Monk this season. The former first-round draft pick noted that he’s looking for an increased role and additional minutes and would consider staying with the Los Angeles Lakers, even if it meant taking a pay cut.
The Lakers are limited in the type of contract they can offer Malik Monk when free agency starts this week.
The Charlotte Hornets drafted Monk with the 11th pick of the 2017 draft. The University of Kentucky product started just one game across four seasons with the Hornets before signing with the Lakers ahead of the 2021-22 season. Thirty-seven of Monk’s 76 appearances were starts, facilitating a career-best 13.8 points per game on 47.3% shooting.
LeBron James has been a vocal advocate for who he likes to play with; making a good impression with King James would go a long way to ensuring Monk’s requests are met in LA, and a deal gets done.
The Lakers still have a lot to prove, and that’s reflected in their futures price. LeBron and Co. are on the edge of contender status, priced at +2400 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
