Mavericks Acquire Kyrie Irving from the Nets

The first significant domino has fallen in advance of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Days after requesting a trade, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks. In exchange, Brooklyn landed Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder.
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium.
Irving’s relationship with the Nets soured after they failed to come to terms on a contract extension. As a result, the three-time All-NBA point guard asked for a fresh start with a new franchise.
Nevertheless, Irving has re-established himself as one of the pre-eminent ball handlers in the Association. Moreover, he’s recaptured his All-NBA form, posting the second-best effective field goal percentage of his career.
The Mavs have no shortage of talent in their backcourt. MVP candidate Luka Doncic will have to make room for Irving on offense, which now features two of the best guards in the game.
The transaction caused a few shifts in the futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook. As it stands now, the Mavs are +1200 to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy, while the Nets have settled in at +2400.
