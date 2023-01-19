Mavericks' Christian Wood Out at Least a Week

The Dallas Mavericks will be without their big man for at least the next week. Christian Wood fractured his left thumb during Wednesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks and will be re-evaluated in seven days. The news was announced on the Mavericks PR official Twitter page today.

Wood finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, three triples, and two blocks across 35 minutes in yesterday’s loss.

The Mavs have gotten used to lines like Wood’s against Atlanta this year from their big man. In his first season in Dallas, the former UNLV standout is averaging 18.4 points on 54.5 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Without Wood in the starting five, the Mavericks will likely look to Tim Hardaway Jr. to fill in at the forward spot. Hardaway is nursing an injury of his own, as he missed the past two games with a sprained left ankle. The veteran swingman is listed as probable for Friday’s game against the Miami Heat so expect to see him in the starting lineup.

