Mavericks Expected To 'Heavily Pursue' Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly expected to “heavily pursue” Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, per NBA Analysis Network’s Evan Massey.

Per source, the Dallas #Mavericks are expected to heavily pursue a trade for #Nets star Kyrie Irving. Assuming they lose Jalen Brunson, that pursuit will be very aggressive. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 30, 2022

The Kyrie Irving saga continues. Following the news of Kevin Durant’s request for a trade, now the murmurs are persisting about Irving’s future. As free agency gets underway at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, it’s possible that both superstars will be on the move as soon as this evening to undisclosed destinations as the Nets seek out suitors.

With Jalen Brunson likely off to the Knicks, it makes sense for Dallas to be in the market for a point guard. Irving would be a great complementary scoring piece to superstar Luka Doncic who clearly needed a strong second option to help him in their playoff run. It’s worth noting that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also stated today that it’s very likely Irving has played his last game for the Nets despite opting in this past week.

