Mavericks' Luka Doncic Game-Time Decision For Game 4 Against Jazz

Doncic has yet to play in this year’s postseason following a calf strain suffered in the regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite his absence, the Mavericks have mustered up a 2-1 series lead on the back of 41 and 31-point performances from Jalen Brunson in Games 2 and 3. Stein also mentions that the organization’s plan before Game 3 was to have Doncic available for Game 4, which means this will be a legitimate game-time decision compared to the similar designation he was given before tip-off on Thursday.
Doncic has averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game in 65 starts this season. Following the strong performances from Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie in Game 3, it’s tough to tell who would head to the bench if Doncic ends up playing.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Odds
The Dallas Mavericks are currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Utah Jazz in Game 4 on Saturday, with the total set at 211.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
