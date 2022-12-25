Mavericks Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue Ahead of Lakers Clash
Grant White
The Dallas Mavericks paid homage to one of their all-time greats on Sunday. Owner Mark Cuban was on hand as the team unveiled a statue of Dirk Nowitzki ahead of their Christmas day clash with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nowitzki spent his entire 21-year career with the Mavs. Throughout his career, the German big man averaged 20.7 points and 7.5 assists per game, being named to the All-NBA team 12 times and as an All-Star 14 times.
Most famously, Nowitzki helped Dallas to a championship, defeating the Miami Heat in the 2011 NBA Finals and earning Finals MVP honors. That’s in addition to the MVP trophy he claimed at the conclusion of the 2006-07 season, being named as the league’s best player.
Sunday’s hoopla preceded a crucial Western Conference matchup between the Mavs and Lakers. FanDuel Sportsbook had the Mavericks listed as -7.5 favorites at tip-off, with the total at 231.5.
