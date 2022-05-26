Mavericks vs. Warriors Player Props: Luka's Letdown Game Comes Tonight

Player props are always fun, especially when the big three of traditional game outcome wagering is unclear. The Golden State Warriors have a chance to wrap up the Western Conference Finals on its home floor tonight. There is no value in taking the Warriors at -295 on the moneyline, while Dallas could be too large a longshot at +240 to extend the series with an outright win. Every game in this WCF has been decided by more than 6.5 points, which is tonight’s spread, but elimination games can be tough to gauge, so perhaps you want to steer clear. These two teams have gone over tonight’s game total of 215.5 in two games while combining for less than 215 in a pair of contests in this series. SportsGrid’s player props tool has you covered for some options outside of the moneyline, spread, or total. The beauty of a player props bet is regardless of which team is winning or how many points are scored, your wager has the potential to live right until the final bucket. With a historical return rate north of 60 percent, the SportsGrid Player Props tool has rolled out nine five-star selections for tonight’s potential series ender. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information Dallas Mavericks (9-8) | Golden State Warriors (11-4) Date: 05/26/2022 | Time: 09:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California | Venue: Chase Center All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook SportsGrid’s 5-Star Player Prop Model Picks

Dwight Powell: 2.5 Points – Over +100 – Edge: 47.3% – Projection: 3.3 Points

Dwight Powell: 4.5 Pts + Reb – Over -128 – Edge: 40.3% – Projection: 5.6 Reb + Ast

Dwight Powell: 2.5 Rebounds – Under -170 – Edge: 36.6% – Projection: 2.3 Rebounds

Luka Doncic: 34.5 Points – Under -106 – Edge: 22.4% – Projection: 29.8 Points

Luka Doncic: 42.5 Pts + Ast – Under -115 – Edge: 19.5% – Projection: 37.8 Pts + Ast

Spencer Dinwiddie: 2.5 Threes Made – Under -188 – Edge: 17.6% – Projection: 1.4 Threes Made

Reggie Bullock: 3.5 Rebounds – Over -148 – Edge: 17.2% – Projection: 5.2 Rebounds

Luka Doncic: 44.5 Pts + Reb – Under -111 – Edge: 16.1% – Projection: 40.3 Pts + Reb

Reggie Bullock: 5.5 Reb + Ast – Over -130 – Edge: 15.2% – Projection: 7.0 Reb + Ast

Look for a Luka Letdown in Game 5

While a letdown game for Luka Doncic could be an All-Star caliber performance for most players in the league, it won’t be enough to get over a trio of his player props tonight. The SportsGrid Player Props tool has highlighted three Luka props as five-star picks, and they all revolve around his scoring in a must-win Game 5.

Ironically enough, what Dallas needs to do to extend the series may be to turn Doncic into more of a facilitator to get more from his teammates on the offensive end. In the Mavericks’ only win of this WCF, Doncic dished out a personal-series-best nine assists on Tuesday.

The only time he eclipsed nine helpers in these playoffs was when he dropped 11 dimes in last round’s Game 4 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic averaged 28.4 points per game during the regular season, and he’s scoring 31.9 in the playoffs. He also averaged 26.8 points per game on the road this season and 31.5 in four regular-season meetings with Golden State.

He has dropped 40 on the Warriors twice in this series but scored 20 in the Game 1 loss in San Francisco and 30 in the lone Dallas win of the conference finals two days ago.

This game has a good chance of becoming a blowout with the Dubs favored by a touchdown and undoubtedly wanting to wrap it up on their home floor. While Doncic certainly won’t throw in the towel, and a 30-point night is a helluva game, the Warriors’ third-ranked defense will come to play tonight.

Take Doncic under 34.5 points and consider going below his two combination props.