Mavs GM Nico Harrison Says Re-Signing Jalen Brunson is Top Priority

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports that Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told reporters on Friday that re-signing pending free agent Jalen Brunson “is the top priority.”

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison on Jalen Brunson's free agency: "It's the top priority. We've got to figure that out. Obviously, we're not in control of it, but he's definitely a priority. We want to re-sign him. He knows it. We want him back. He'll be a big part of our future." pic.twitter.com/IMPVrRZKT2 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 27, 2022

Brunson will be the team’s most notable free agent, and prioritizing retaining him makes sense given his 2021-22 breakout. He will garner plenty of interest from other NBA teams. Still, the future feels bright in Dallas, so the expectation is the Mavs will put complementary pieces around superstar guard Luka Doncic.

NBA Free agency will start on August 2, so the Mavericks have some time before worrying about the logistics of bringing back their third-leading scorer this season.

In 2021-22, Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 71 games.

