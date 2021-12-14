Mavs’ Luka Dončić Ruled Out Wednesday vs. Lakers

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reports that Mavericks star, Luka Dončić, is ruled out for Wednesday’s home game against the Lakers.

Mavs announce that Luka Doncic will miss third straight game due to left ankle soreness. Mavs are 2-4 without Doncic this season after back-to-back wins over Thunder and Hornets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 14, 2021

This will be the third straight game that Dončić will miss due to a left ankle injury. The injury likely dates back to Nov. 15 when Nuggets guard, Austin Rivers, landed on Dončić’s left leg in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Dončić missed the team’s next three games but reinjured the ankle again on Dec. 10 against the Pacers.

It doesn’t help that Luka’s recently been a hot topic of discussion. During the Dec. 7 broadcast with the Mavericks hosting the Nets, TNT basketball analyst Reggie Miller said Dončić was “plodding up and down the court” and “has got to trim down.” If Dončić is carrying extra weight, it certainly would add even more stress on his tender ankle.

The Mavericks failed to register a win in November during the three games that Dončić was out with the ankle injury. They’ve won both of their games this time around with him sidelined.

