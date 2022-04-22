Mavs' Superstar Luka Doncic Questionable for Game 4
Grant White
Overview
The Dallas Mavericks have built a 2-1 series lead over the Utah Jazz without one of their best players. Luka Doncic has missed the first three games of the series while resolving a left calf injury, and it’s not clear if the two-time All-NBA point guard will make it back into the lineup for Game 4.
The Mavs have listed Doncic as questionable for Saturday afternoon’s affair in Salt Lake City.
On the just released injury report for Game 4 tomorrow (330p CDT, BSSW), the Mavs are again listing Luka Doncic as questionable. Also Frank Ntilikina who recently had a tonsillectomy and has been out for the opening three games has been upgraded to questionable.
Prior to the injury, Doncic was heating up. The three-time All-Star had recorded 32 or more points in six of his past eight outings, averaging 32.5 points per game. The Mavs will be hoping that Doncic picks up where he left off when he returns to the lineup.
Spencer Dinwiddie has stepped into the starting lineup with Doncic sidelined. The Mavs deployed Dinwiddie as the point guard for Games 1 and 2, deferring to Jalen Brunson for Game 3 and moving Dinwiddie into the two-spot. Dinwiddie will return to the bench when Doncic is cleared to play.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mavs listed as +5 underdogs for Game 4, but that line could shift in their direction if Doncic returns.
