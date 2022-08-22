Memphis Grizzlies Showing Interest in Kevin Durant

Add the Memphis Grizzlies to the list of teams interested in acquiring disgruntled Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies have “shown interest” in putting together a package centered around multiple draft picks.

A new Western Conference contender is expressing interest in Kevin Durant – fresh Inside Pass at @TheAthletic breaking down the latest on the Nets star:https://t.co/hprnn3hXj1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 22, 2022

Per Charania, in addition to fellow superstar Ja Morant, “The Grizzlies will not include [Jaren Jackson Jr.] or [Desmond Bane] in a potential offer for Durant.”

The news comes in the wake of last week’s report that the Nets prefer to “run it back” with the future Hall of Famer as teams have failed to match Brooklyn’s sky-high asking price.

While Memphis is stocked with draft capital, its reluctance to include Jackson or Bane could be a non-starter for the Nets.

The Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns are also said to be involved in the Durant sweepstakes. Where the Grizzlies’ potential offer fits into the equation remains to be seen.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Grizzlies at +2400 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.