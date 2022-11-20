BETTING NBA
12:07 PM, November 20, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open +8   -110   O 222   -110   +240  
 Current +8   -112   224   -110   +275  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -8   -110   U 222   -110   -295  
 Current -8   -108   224   -110   -340  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. SF  Dillon Brooks   15.8 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
2. PG  Tyus Jones   10.6 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   6.5 Points, 10.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  John Konchar   7.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
5. PF  Brandon Clarke   9.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
6. PF  Santi Aldama   10.0 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Brooklyn Nets

1. PF  Kevin Durant   30.6 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. SG  Kyrie Irving   26.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. PG  Ben Simmons   6.6 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
4. SF  Royce ONeale   9.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
5. SG  Seth Curry   8.3 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Yuta Watanabe   7.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 OKC -6.5 230.0 121-110
Tue, Nov 15 NO +1.5 224.0 113-102
Sun, Nov 13 WAS +2.0 217.5 102-92
Fri, Nov 11 MIN -4.0 233.5 114-103
Wed, Nov 09 SA -6.0 234.5 124-122

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Nov 17 POR +3.0 221.0 109-107
Tue, Nov 15 SAC +1.5 225.0 153-121
Sun, Nov 13 LAL -5.0 218.5 116-103
Sat, Nov 12 LAC +2.0 212.0 110-95
Wed, Nov 09 NY -3.5 221.0 112-85

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 2-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 6 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets off a win
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 5-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road off a win over their last 5 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets off a win over their last 10 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 11-4 (.733) against the spread vs. the Brooklyn Nets over their last 15 games
  • The Memphis Grizzlies have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Brooklyn Nets on the road off two or more days rest