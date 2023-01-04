BETTING NBA
01:22 PM, January 4, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -6.5   -112   O 234.5   -110   -260  
 Current -7   -112   233.5   -110   -295  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +6.5   -108   U 234.5   -110   +215  
 Current +7   -108   233.5   -110   +240  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.2 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   15.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. C  Steven Adams   8.1 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SG  Desmond Bane   21.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.7 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 7.8 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   20.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   10.7 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   14.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.6 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. C  Mark Williams   6.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 01 SAC -4.0 240.0 118-108
Sat, Dec 31 NO -6.0 237.0 116-101
Thu, Dec 29 TOR -4.5 230.5 119-106
Tue, Dec 27 PHO -8.0 224.5 125-108
Sun, Dec 25 GS -7.5 233.5 123-109

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 LAL -1.5 242.0 121-115
Sat, Dec 31 BKN +6.5 237.5 123-106
Thu, Dec 29 OKC -2.5 238.5 121-113
Tue, Dec 27 GS +5.0 240.0 110-105
Mon, Dec 26 POR +5.0 238.0 124-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021