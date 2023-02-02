BETTING NBA
12:53 PM, February 2, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/02

Date: 02/02/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open +5   -110   O 223.5   -112   +172  
 Current +6   -110   224   -110   +188  
Cleveland Cavaliers  Open -5   -110   U 223.5   -108   -205  
 Current -6   -110   224   -110   -225  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.5 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   21.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. C  Xavier Tillman Sr.   4.8 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   15.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.4 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. SG  Donovan Mitchell   27.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
2. PG  Darius Garland   21.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 8.1 Assists
3. PF  Evan Mobley   15.3 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Jarrett Allen   14.0 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
5. SF  Caris LeVert   12.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PG  Ricky Rubio   4.8 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 POR -6.0 239.5 122-112
Sun, Jan 29 IND -8.0 242.0 112-100
Fri, Jan 27 MIN -1.5 236.0 111-100
Wed, Jan 25 GS +2.5 245.5 122-120
Mon, Jan 23 SAC +3.5 245.0 133-100

 

Cleveland Cavaliers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 MIA -4.0 211.0 100-97
Sun, Jan 29 LAC -11.5 215.0 122-99
Fri, Jan 27 OKC +1.0 222.0 112-100
Thu, Jan 26 HOU -8.0 217.0 113-95
Tue, Jan 24 NY -3.0 220.5 105-103

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers since the start of 2020/2021