Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Betting Model Preview

The Grizzlies are already in tough in this series and they could be without Morant tonight , who’s currently listed as doubtful.

The Warriors put forth a dominant performance at home on Saturday, where they defeated the Grizzlies by a score of 142-112 in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series edge. Ja Morant recorded a game-high 34 points but didn’t get much help from his supporting cast, while Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points. Six Warriors players scored more than 13 points in the victory, which goes to show you how deep this Golden State team truly is.

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to bounce back tonight on the road after a poor showing in Game 3, as they visit the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 tonight.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies +3500

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors +210

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Analysis

There’s plenty of controversy surrounding Morant’s injury and his status ahead of tonight’s Game 4, Without him in the lineup, it’s difficult to envision the Grizzlies coming out on top. This Memphis team certainly is deep and can score, but we know the importance of Morant and the impact he has. With how deep Golden State is, it seems rather unlikely Memphis will able to score with them without their star.

Throughout their playoff run so far, the Warriors have been problematic in terms of their ability to score in so many different ways, and they’ll likely continue that tonight at home against what should be a limited Grizzlies squad. Desmond Bane and De’Anthony Melton will be called upon for more offense if Morant is unable to dress.

The SportsGrid betting model likely has Morant as suiting up in this contest, which is why it gives the Grizzlies a 67.33% win probability for tonight’s Game 4. It’s hard to be confident in that without one of the most dynamic scorers in the lineup, which is why you’re seeing the Warriors currently listed as double-digit favorites at -10.

Now, it’s certainly feasible they could keep it within single-digits in this spot tonight considering how well they performed without Morant during the regular season. The model still leans in favor of the Grizzlies on the moneyline and spread, giving both a five-star rating. Regardless of your lean, you should likely keep a close eye on his status throughout the day.

In terms of the total, there’s not a big lean in one way or the other, with the over listed as a 1.5-star rating with the model. The total is currently set at 223 and has fallen from 226.5 since the number opened, something else to follow leading up to tip-off.