BETTING NBA
10:41 AM, December 25, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 12/25/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -4.5   -110   O 226   -110   -198  
 Current -6   -110   230   -110   -240  
Golden State Warriors  Open +4.5   -110   U 226   -110   +166  
 Current +6   -110   230   -110   +198  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   26.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.9 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   24.1 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. C  Steven Adams   7.9 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists

 

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Jordan Poole   19.1 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
2. SG  Klay Thompson   18.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
3. PF  Draymond Green   8.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
4. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   6.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.5 Points, 7.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PF  Jonathan Kuminga   7.2 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 PHO -2.0 226.0 125-100
Tue, Dec 20 DEN -1.0 235.5 105-91
Sat, Dec 17 OKC -11.0 229.5 115-109
Thu, Dec 15 MIL -2.5 227.0 142-101
Mon, Dec 12 ATL -9.5 220.5 128-103

 

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 BKN +10.5 223.5 143-113
Tue, Dec 20 NY +6.0 221.5 132-94
Sun, Dec 18 TOR +6.0 224.0 126-110
Fri, Dec 16 PHI +9.0 221.5 118-106
Wed, Dec 14 IND -1.5 238.0 125-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Golden State Warriors are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at home off a loss over their last 6 games