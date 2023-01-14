BETTING NBA
12:20 PM, January 14, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/14/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -8   -110   O 235.5   -110   -330  
 Current -8.5   -110   235.5   -110   -370  
Indiana Pacers  Open +8   -110   U 235.5   -110   +265  
 Current +8.5   -110   235.5   -110   +295  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   21.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.8 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   8.2 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.9 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. SG  Buddy Hield   18.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
2. PF  Isaiah Jackson   7.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.4 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.4 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Jalen Smith   10.1 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PG  T.J. McConnell   5.9 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 11 SA -13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 SA -11.0 234.0 121-113
Sun, Jan 08 UTA -5.5 234.5 123-118
Thu, Jan 05 ORL -6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 CHA -7.0 237.5 131-107

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 ATL +4.0 239.0 113-111
Wed, Jan 11 NY +4.5 226.5 119-113
Sun, Jan 08 CHA -5.0 240.5 116-111
Fri, Jan 06 POR -1.5 237.5 108-99
Wed, Jan 04 PHI +5.0 233.0 129-126