01:30 PM, January 20, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/20/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -7   -108   O 245   -108   -300  
 Current -7   -110   242.5   -110   -295  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +7   -112   U 245   -112   +245  
 Current +7   -110   242.5   -110   +240  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.4 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 7.9 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.5 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   21.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   8.4 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. SF  LeBron James   29.8 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.8 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 7.7 Assists
3. C  Thomas Bryant   12.5 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
4. PG  Dennis Schrder   12.0 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
5. PF  Wenyen Gabriel   6.7 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. PG  Patrick Beverley   5.9 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 CLE -7.5 226.5 115-114
Mon, Jan 16 PHO -12.5 231.0 136-106
Sat, Jan 14 IND -8.0 241.0 130-112
Wed, Jan 11 SA -13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 SA -11.0 234.0 121-113

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 SAC -2.5 244.0 116-111
Mon, Jan 16 HOU -7.5 236.0 140-132
Sun, Jan 15 PHI +5.5 235.0 113-112
Thu, Jan 12 DAL +2.5 236.5 119-115
Mon, Jan 09 DEN +13.0 236.5 122-109