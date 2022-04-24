BETTING NBA News
08:48 PM, April 23, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Model Picks

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 04/23

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game Information

MEM (2-1) MIN (1-2)
Date: 04/23/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Memphis Grizzlies (-140) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+120)
Moneyline (Current): Memphis Grizzlies (-146) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+124)
Spread (Open): Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2.5)
Spread (Current): Memphis Grizzlies (-3) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (+3)
Game Total (Open): 232.5
Game Total (Current): 232
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies (900)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves (24000)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Memphis Grizzlies (68.79%) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31.21%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MEM 4.5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: MEM -220
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MEM 3 Stars – Expected Margin: MEM +5.7
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 3 Stars – Projected Total: 226.8
All betting picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.