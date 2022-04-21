Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Model Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves series is set to shift to the Gopher State for a pair of games after splitting the first two meetings in Memphis.

The Grizzlies evened the series at one apiece on Tuesday night when they blew out the Timberwolves by a score of 124-96. Memphis was led by Ja Morant with 23 points, while seven Grizzlie players landed in double figures. Defense was also a key for Memphis in Game 2, as they held Minnesota to just 39.5% shooting from the floor and 28.9% from three.

Memphis has been a deep team all year long and their depth could continue to give Minnesota trouble if their stars don’t show up in this spot tonight.