Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Model Preview
Overview
The Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves series is set to shift to the Gopher State for a pair of games after splitting the first two meetings in Memphis.
The Grizzlies evened the series at one apiece on Tuesday night when they blew out the Timberwolves by a score of 124-96. Memphis was led by Ja Morant with 23 points, while seven Grizzlie players landed in double figures. Defense was also a key for Memphis in Game 2, as they held Minnesota to just 39.5% shooting from the floor and 28.9% from three.
Memphis has been a deep team all year long and their depth could continue to give Minnesota trouble if their stars don’t show up in this spot tonight.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Game Information
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies +1400
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Minnesota Timberwolves +9500
Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Analysis
The first two meetings in this series have seen both teams win by double digits, which is certainly noteworthy as the series shifts to Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell combined for just 46 points in Game 2, which was night and day from their Game 1 performance where the trio netted 75.
As much as Morant is a star for the Grizzlies, they typically have found the most success when he’s distributing and multiple players are finding ways to score, which is exactly what transpired in the second matchup of this series.
The first two games saw the teams total 247 and 220 points, with the game three total being set at 236, already falling 2.5 points since it opened. The SportsGrid model suggests the under is a five-star play in this spot and it’s hard to disagree with that assessment. The first game in this series appears to be a clear outlier, with only one of four regular-season matchups eclipsing the total set for tonight.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Memphis Grizzlies (67.40%) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (32.60%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MEM 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MEM 3.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
