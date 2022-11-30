BETTING NBA
12:28 PM, November 30, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -3.5   -110   O 232   -110   -158  
 Current -3.5   -110   232   -110   -158  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open +3.5   -110   U 232   -110   +134  
 Current +3.5   -110   232   -110   +134  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   28.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 7.6 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   19.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.8 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  John Konchar   8.5 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   22.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. C  Rudy Gobert   13.8 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. PG  DAngelo Russell   14.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   6.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. SG  Jaylen Nowell   10.4 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 NY -2.0 228.5 127-123
Fri, Nov 25 NO -2.5 227.0 132-111
Tue, Nov 22 SAC -3.0 236.0 113-109
Sun, Nov 20 BKN +7.5 224.5 127-115
Fri, Nov 18 OKC -6.5 230.0 121-110

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 WAS +1.0 227.5 142-127
Sun, Nov 27 GS +2.0 237.5 137-114
Fri, Nov 25 CHA -6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 IND -1.5 238.0 115-101
Mon, Nov 21 MIA -8.5 220.5 105-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022/2023
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 8-5 (.615) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves across the regular season and playoffs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 22-10 (.688) against the spread vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves over their last 32 games