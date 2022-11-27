BETTING NBA
12:49 PM, November 27, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/27

Date: 11/27/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -4   -110   O 231.5   -110   -176  
 Current -4   -108   229.5   -110   -178  
New York Knicks  Open +4   -110   U 231.5   -110   +148  
 Current +4   -112   229.5   -110   +150  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   28.6 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   18.5 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.3 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.3 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SG  John Konchar   8.4 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.5 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   20.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   21.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.4 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  Immanuel Quickley   9.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. C  Mitchell Robinson   6.3 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
6. PF  Obi Toppin   8.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 NO -2.5 227.0 132-111
Tue, Nov 22 SAC -3.0 236.0 113-109
Sun, Nov 20 BKN +7.5 224.5 127-115
Fri, Nov 18 OKC -6.5 230.0 121-110
Tue, Nov 15 NO +1.5 224.0 113-102

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 POR -3.5 217.0 132-129
Mon, Nov 21 OKC +1.5 228.5 129-119
Sun, Nov 20 PHO +6.0 226.5 116-95
Fri, Nov 18 GS +7.5 234.5 111-101
Wed, Nov 16 DEN +2.0 225.5 106-103

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 1-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022/2023
  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New York Knicks have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Memphis Grizzlies off a loss