12:14 PM, January 5, 2023

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/05

Date: 01/05/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -5.5   -110   O 227   -112   -230  
 Current -6   -108   226.5   -108   -240  
Orlando Magic  Open +5.5   -110   U 227   -108   +190  
 Current +6   -112   226.5   -112   +198  

Projected Lineups:

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.1 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   21.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   15.9 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   8.1 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.0 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   15.8 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
4. SF  Franz Wagner   19.9 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
5. PG  Cole Anthony   12.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
6. C  Mo Bamba   7.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 CHA -7.0 237.5 131-107
Sun, Jan 01 SAC -4.0 240.0 118-108
Sat, Dec 31 NO -6.0 237.0 116-101
Thu, Dec 29 TOR -4.5 230.5 119-106
Tue, Dec 27 PHO -8.0 224.5 125-108

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 04 OKC +1.5 230.5 126-115
Fri, Dec 30 WAS +4.5 226.5 119-100
Wed, Dec 28 DET -1.0 229.5 121-101
Tue, Dec 27 LAL -3.0 236.5 129-110
Fri, Dec 23 SA -6.0 227.5 133-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Orlando Magic since the start of 2020/2021