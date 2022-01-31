Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Model Breakdown Both of these teams are hot right now. The Grizzlies are looking for a fourth straight win when they head to Philadelphia, and the 76ers are looking to make it five consecutive wins.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Game Information

MEM (35-17) PHI (30-19) Date: 01/31/2022 Time: 07:00 PM Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Memphis Grizzlies (138) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (-164) Moneyline (Current): Memphis Grizzlies ( 122 ) vs. Philadelphia 76ers ( -144 ) Spread (Open): Memphis Grizzlies (3.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (-3.5) Spread (Current): Memphis Grizzlies ( 2.5 ) vs. Philadelphia 76ers ( -2.5 ) Game Total (Open): 219 Game Total (Current): 220

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Memphis Grizzlies ( 3000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: Philadelphia 76ers ( 1800 )

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Memphis Grizzlies (61.77%) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (38.23%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: MEM – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: MEM – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game News and Notes

Memphis is third in the Western Conference and has won seven of their past ten. The Grizzlies are coming off a 115-95 win over the Wizards. Ja Morant had a game-high 34 points.

Morant leads the team in scoring, averaging 26.1 points, 6.8 assists, and six rebounds a night.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are third in the East and have also won seven of their past ten. Philly is coming off a 103-101 win over the Kings. Joel Embiid had a team-high 36 points and 12 rebounds. It was his 17th straight game with at least 25 points.

Embiid leads the Sixers, averaging 29.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists a game.

Memphis is fourth in NBA scoring, putting up 112 points per game, while Philadelphia is 21st with 107.6. The Sixers are better on defense than the Grizzlies. They’re eighth in opponent scoring, allowing 105.2 points a night, while the Grizz are 14th with 108.2. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 220, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 227.1.

Against the spread, Memphis is 34-18 and 17-7 on the road, while Philadelphia is 24-24-1 and 9-14 at home. One trend to watch is the Grizzlies are 5-1 ATS in their past six games following a win of more than ten points.

The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model likes Memphis in this matchup. According to the model, the Grizzlies have a 61.77 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -162, and an expected margin of victory of 3.5 points. Compare that to Fanduel Sportsbook, which has Memphis at +122 and +2.5 on the spread.

The model recommends the Grizzlies’ moneyline and spread, giving both wagers five-star ratings. It also expects this game to exceed the total of 220, giving the over five stars as well.